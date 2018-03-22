Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco left Wednesday night's spring training game with what the team later called a left foot contusion.

Carrasco took a comebacker off his foot against the Kansas City Royals before leaving. He allowed six runs on nine hits in 4⅔ innings.

The Indians said Carrasco will be re-evaluated Thursday.

The news wasn't all bad for Cleveland on Wednesday, however, as outfielder Michael Brantley homered on his first swing of spring training, making a promising return to the lineup following surgery in October on his right ankle.

Brantley, 30, turned around a pitch from Kansas City's Jason Hammel and knocked it onto the pavilion roof in right field in the second inning. He was later called out on strikes and flew out to left field before being replaced in left field prior to the sixth inning.

Brantley wasn't tested in the field or on the bases. He said the ankle felt good, but he'll continue to monitor it and use caution.

"My ankle is doing really well," he said. "As the intensity picks up the games, the longer games, I have to see how it responds every day. I am very happy the way it is with the work ethic, myself, the doctors and trainers put in."

Brantley batted .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 90 games last year before being shut down with the ankle injury. Cleveland has been cautious with his workload this spring.

"I will be happy that he's healthy whether it is Opening Day or a week later," manager Terry Francona said. "I haven't said anything [about Brantley playing on Opening Day] because I want him to get healthy first. I know from watching him, how hard he pushes. I just don't think it's productive to say anything. He's doing everything he can to get ready. Just looking at him, he really does look pretty healthy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.