        <
        >

          Steven Souza suffers strained right shoulder; MRI set for Thursday

          2:22 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Steven Souza Jr. will get an MRI on Thursday after straining his right shoulder during a spring training game Wednesday night.

          The team announced Souza's diagnosis following a 14-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Souza left the game in the fourth inning after diving for a ball and missing in right-center field. He kicked his legs in apparent pain while waiting for a team trainer, then walked off the field holding his arm.

          Souza was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a three-team trade last month. The 28-year-old batted .239 with 30 home runs, 76 RBIs and 16 stolen bases last season with the Rays.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.