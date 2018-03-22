        <
        >

          Rafael Montero has torn UCL, will likely need Tommy John surgery

          4:34 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Mets right-hander Rafael Montero probably will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his pitching elbow.

          New York said Thursday that the 27-year-old has a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament and will likely need Tommy John surgery.

          Montero was 5-11 with a 5.52 ERA in 18 starts and 16 relief appearances last year. He gave up 13 runs -- nine earned -- and 12 hits in nine innings during spring training.

          He has a salary of $558,025 in the majors and will be eligible for salary arbitration next winter.

