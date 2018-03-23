San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner had to leave Friday's spring training game against the Kansas City Royals after taking a line drive off his left hand.

Bumgarner, making his final tuneup before his scheduled opening day start, was struck by a hard shot off the bat of the Royals' Whit Merrifield in the third inning.

Manager Bruce Bochy came out to the mound with the team trainer to check on Bumgarner, who was quickly removed from the game.

The Giants are already expected to have right-hander Jeff Samardzija on the disabled list to begin the season, after an MRI on Thursday revealed a strained pectoral muscle.

The team opens its season on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 29.