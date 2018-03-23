During the top of the third inning, Madison Bumgarner gets hit in his left hand by a line drive off the bat of Royals 2B Whit Merrifield. Giants manager Bruce Bochy and the team trainer go out to check on him and quickly pull him from the game. (0:19)

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner had surgery Saturday to have three pins inserted into his fifth metacarpal (pinkie), the Giants announced Saturday.

The Giants have not yet given an estimate for his return, but a source told ESPN's Buster Olney that he is expected to be out six to eight weeks.

Bumgarner suffered the injury on the outside of his pitching hand after being hit by a line drive in Friday's spring training game against the Kansas City Royals in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Making his final tuneup before his scheduled Opening Day start, Bumgarner was struck by a hard shot off the bat of the Royals' Whit Merrifield in the third inning. Manager Bruce Bochy went out to the mound with the team trainer to check on the veteran starter, who was quickly removed from the game.

"It's tough, but I can handle it," Bumgarner said Friday. "These guys can handle it. This obviously was not what I was expecting out of my last start. But it happened, and I can deal with it."

Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, missed nearly three months last season after a dirt bike accident April 20 during a day off in Colorado.

His latest injury is a big blow for the Giants as they try to rebound from a surprising last-place finish in the National League West with 98 losses.

"It's just a downer. This was a short day. I feel for him," Bochy said Friday. "Obviously, we know what he means to us, but where he was, how well he's thrown the ball all spring. Unfortunately, you've got to deal with these things. But this one certainly was a downer today because we were all getting ready to go to San Francisco, and now we've got to make some adjustments."

After six straight seasons with double-digit wins, more than 200 innings and 30-plus starts, Bumgarner went 4-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 17 starts last season and threw just 111 innings.

Bochy wasn't ready to say whether right-hander Johnny Cueto would move into the No. 1 spot and pitch Thursday's opener at the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Meanwhile, Jeff Samardzija has a strained pectoral muscle that will shut him down for three to four weeks, Bochy said Friday.

"Everybody's been healthy. We talked about that. That setback with Samardzija, this is horrible news for us," the manager said. "I have nothing else to say about it. It happened, and there's nothing else we can do now except push on."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.