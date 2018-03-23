Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki took a pitch off the helmet in a minor league appearance on Friday in Peoria, Arizona, and had to leave the game.

He was helped to his feet by trainers but walked off the field on his own. He is "doing well," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto told MLB.com.

The 44-year-old player will be re-examined Saturday to see if is able to play in the Mariners' scheduled game against the Chicago Cubs.

Ichiro was playing in the minors to get in some extra at-bats. He has been dealing with a sore calf all month and is 0-7 this spring with four strikeouts.

The Mariners signed Ichiro to a one-year, $750,000 contract on March 7. They had expected to have him starting in left field on Opening Day, but it's now unclear whether he will be ready.

Ichiro spent his first 11 major league seasons with Seattle, earning American League Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in 2001, winning a pair of batting titles (2001, 2004) and becoming a 10-time All-Star.