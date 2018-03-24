The Boston Red Sox have signed catcher Christian Vazquez to a three-year extension through the 2021 season, it was announced Saturday.

Editor's Picks Red Sox pitcher Wright suspended 15 games Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright will not appeal a 15-game suspension for an offseason domestic violence arrest.

The 27-year-old Vazquez, who has spent his entire career with the Red Sox, hit .290 with five home runs and 32 RBIs in 99 games (85 starts) during the 2017 season. He excelled in the second half of the season, hitting .346 after July 29.

He is expected to begin this season as the team's starting catcher, but will share playing time with Sandy Leon.

Vazquez has thrown out 42 of 100 attempted base stealers in 211 career games, the highest percentage for any catcher since 1987.