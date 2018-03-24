Boston Red Sox left-handers Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez will start the season on the disabled list, manager Alex Cora said Saturday.

Pomeranz is still recovering from a forearm strain he suffered early in spring training. He looked strong in a minor-league outing Friday, his first start since leaving a game with a flexor strain on March 2, but is still not ready, Cora said.

Rodriguez had ligament reconstruction on his right knee in mid-October and the recovery time was expected to be at least six months.

That leaves the Red Sox with a rotation of Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello and Brian Johnson, who was named to the rotation Friday after a strong outing against the New York Yankees.

With knuckleballer Steven Wright facing a 15-game suspension, right-hander Hector Velazquez looks to be the likeliest candidate for the fifth spot in the rotation, but Cora said that Marcus Walden and Justin Haley are also in the mix.