Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale left Saturday's spring training game against the Houston Astros after being struck on his left hip by a line drive.

The Red Sox said Sale suffered a hip contusion and will be evaluated further.

The line drive off the bat of Houston's J.D. Davis hit Sale in his left hip area. The star left-hander went to the ground and also appeared to clutch at his left knee.

After being examined by team medical personnel, Sale headed back to the dugout, appearing to walk with minimal discomfort.

Sale, who had already been announced as Boston's starting pitcher for Opening Day, was 17-8 with a 2.90 ERA and a career-best 308 strikeouts in 2017.

He has had a solid spring to this point, striking out 18 batters in 14 innings and giving up five runs, prior to Saturday's game.