          A's shift gears on rising stadium parking with Giants surcharge

          5:46 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          It's going to cost San Francisco Giants fans more to motor up to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

          The Oakland Athletics announced Saturday a playful pricing plan for parking at their stadium for games against the Bay Bridge rivals.

          A's season-ticket holders can get prepaid parking for $10, and other Oakland fans will pay $30, but anyone rooting for the neighboring Giants will be charged $50.

          Team president Dave Kaval said any Giants fan who wants to pay $30 needs only to yell "Go A's" at the parking gates. The Athletics host the Giants in an exhibition game Sunday and in a three-game series July 20-22.

          The gimmick was a way to sneak in rising parking rates for most Coliseum visitors, as the standard price was $20 in 2017.

          The Athletics instituted a plan last year allowing fans to trade in a Giants hat for a free A's hat.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

