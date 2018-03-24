It's going to cost San Francisco Giants fans more to motor up to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Oakland Athletics announced Saturday a playful pricing plan for parking at their stadium for games against the Bay Bridge rivals.

A's season-ticket holders can get prepaid parking for $10, and other Oakland fans will pay $30, but anyone rooting for the neighboring Giants will be charged $50.

Team president Dave Kaval said any Giants fan who wants to pay $30 needs only to yell "Go A's" at the parking gates. The Athletics host the Giants in an exhibition game Sunday and in a three-game series July 20-22.

The gimmick was a way to sneak in rising parking rates for most Coliseum visitors, as the standard price was $20 in 2017.

The Athletics instituted a plan last year allowing fans to trade in a Giants hat for a free A's hat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.