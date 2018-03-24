Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who was hit in the batting helmet by a pitch Friday, went through concussion protocol and was cleared Saturday.

Manager Scott Servais held Ichiro out of Saturday's game to give him another day of rest. He is hopeful that the 44-year-old outfielder will be able to start in left field on Opening Day.

Ichiro left Friday's minor league game after taking a pitch off the helmet. He was helped to his feet by trainers but walked off the field on his own.

The Mariners signed Ichiro to a one-year, $750,000 contract on March 7. He spent his first 11 major league seasons with Seattle, earning American League Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in 2001, winning a pair of batting titles (2001, 2004) and becoming a 10-time All-Star.