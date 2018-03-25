New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto was informed Sunday morning that he will start the season on the disabled list as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway delivered the news to Conforto, according to the New York Daily News. Conforto had initially targeted an early-May return to the Mets after undergoing surgery last September to repair a torn capsule in his left shoulder.

Conforto played in the field Saturday for the first time this spring training, starting in center field and playing five innings.

"There wasn't any hesitation there," Conforto told reporters Saturday. "I just kind of went out there and did it. That was good to know -- that I am not hesitating and I can do those things. It's just good to be out there again."

But Callaway said after the game that Conforto needed more playing time in the field and acknowledged that the All-Star likely wouldn't be ready for Opening Day on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Conforto, 25, enjoyed a breakout 2017 season before suffering the shoulder injury in late August, batting .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs in just 109 games.

After serving primarily as a left fielder in the majors and minors, Conforto is expected to be the Mets' regular center fielder this season when he returns to the team.