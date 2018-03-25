St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright was scratched from his spring training start Sunday because of a hamstring injury, team president John Mozeliak told reporters.

Wainwright will undergo further evaluation, according to Mozeliak, who told St. Louis radio station KMOX 1120 that the veteran right-hander's injury is "hopefully not serious."

Jordan Hicks replaced Wainwright as the Cardinals' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mozeliak and the Cardinals are uncertain whether the injury will prevent Wainwright from making the Opening Day roster.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny is expected to address Wainwright's injury later Sunday.

Wainwright, 36, went 12-5 with a 5.11 ERA in 24 games last season and was expected to have a spot in the Cardinals' rotation this season.