Texas Rangers minor league hitting coach Howard Johnson suffered several fractures to his left cheekbone but won't require surgery after being hit in the face by a foul ball Saturday.

Editor's Picks Rangers release Colon from minor league deal Right-hander Bartolo Colon, 44, was released by the Rangers after giving up 19 hits, including four homers, over 18 innings this spring.

The team made the announcement Sunday, adding that Johnson's eye function is good.

Johnson was taken to an Arizona hospital Saturday but has been released. He will rest at his home in Arizona for a week before being re-evaluated by Arizona Coyotes team ophthalmologist Dr. Jeffrey Edelstein, who also examined Johnson after his initial treatment at the hospital.

According to multiple media reports, Johnson was leaning on the rail in the Rangers' dugout during Saturday's spring training game when a foul ball off the bat of the Cleveland Indians' Erik Gonzalez caught Johnson squarely on the left cheek, below the eye.

The 57-year-old Johnson, who serves as the hitting coach for the Triple-A Round Rock Express, played 14 years in the major leagues, hitting 228 career home runs and winning World Series titles with the 1984 Detroit Tigers and 1986 New York Mets.

Johnson served as the manager of the Class A Down East Wood Ducks in the Carolina League last season.