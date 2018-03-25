PEORIA, Ariz. -- Left-hander Wade LeBlanc has rejoined the Seattle Mariners, two days after he asked for his release from the New York Yankees.

The Mariners signed the 33-year-old LeBlanc on Sunday.

The move could help shore up a Mariners bullpen that lost David Phelps to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Phelps is set to undergo Tommy John surgery Monday.

Wade LeBlanc is back for a second stint in Seattle after pitching for the Mariners in 2016. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

LeBlanc made 50 relief appearances for Pittsburgh last season, going 5-2 with one save and a 4.50 ERA. He was 3-0 with one save and a 4.50 ERA for Seattle in 2016, making eight starts and pitching three times in relief. The Mariners traded him to the Pirates late in the season.

"Wade is a veteran with a track record of success, including in Seattle, particularly over the past two seasons," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "His skill set is unique in that he gives us depth as both a reliever and as a starting pitcher."

LeBlanc signed with the Yankees in January. He had a 5.27 ERA in seven spring training games for New York.

He is 30-35 with three saves and a 4.40 ERA for seven teams over nine seasons.