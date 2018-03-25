Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley will start the season on the disabled list as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

The Indians announced the decision Sunday, four days after Brantley made his spring training debut. The move means outfielder Tyler Naquin will make the Indians' 25-man roster to start the season.

Brantley, who underwent right ankle surgery shortly after last season ended, homered in his first start of the spring on Wednesday night. The Indians are taking it slowly with the two-time All-Star, who has been limited to 101 games over the past two seasons because of injuries.

Brantley, 30, batted .299 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs in 90 games last season.

Naquin, who had an outstanding rookie year in 2016 but played just 19 games last season, is batting .294 with two homers in 21 games this spring.