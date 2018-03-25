The Philadelphia Phillies have signed top prospect Scott Kingery to a six-year contract through the 2023 season.

The deal is worth $24 million in guaranteed money, according to multiple reports. FanRag sports first reported the value of the contract Sunday.

A source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick that the three option years are worth $42 million combined ($13 million in 2024, $14 million in 2025 and $15 million in 2026), meaning the deal could be worth up to $66 million.

Kingery, who recently was rated by ESPN's Keith Law as the No. 33 overall prospect in baseball, is batting .392 with four home runs this spring as he competes for a spot on the Phillies' major league roster.

According to multiple reports, Kingery will make the Phillies' 25-man roster to start the season and likely will serve in a super-utility role, playing multiple positions.

Kingery, 23, primarily has played second base in the minors but has been used at third base and in the outfield this spring for the Phillies. The former second-round draft pick batted .304 with 26 home runs, 65 RBIs and 29 stolen bases last season in 132 games combined at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading.