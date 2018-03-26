Former major league All-Star Albert Belle was arrested Sunday on charges of indecent exposure and driving under the influence in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to jail records.

The Maricopa Sheriff's Office booked Belle, 51, on two counts of indecent exposure, one count of DUI-liquor/drugs/vapor/combo, and another count of DUI with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more -- commonly referred to as extreme DUI.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Belle was a five-time All-Star during his 12-year career with the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles from 1989 to 2000. He led the American League in RBIs three times and hit a league-leading and career-high 50 homers in 1995.

Belle finished his career with a .295 batting average and 381 home runs.

Controversy has followed Belle over the years. He was caught with a corked bat in 1994. In 1997, he settled a class action suit after he was accused of chasing kids with his car and bumping one after they egged his house. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years' probation in 2006 after he admitted to stalking his former girlfriend.