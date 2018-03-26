New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird will miss six to eight weeks after he undergoes surgery Tuesday to remove a small broken spur in his right ankle, the team announced Monday.

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley, a foot and ankle specialist, at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

Bird was scratched from the starting lineup for a split-squad road game Saturday against Atlanta due to inflammation in his right foot. CT and MRI exams showed no structural damage, but he returned to New York for further evaluation, leading to the broken spur diagnosis.

With Bird out, Tyler Austin and Neil Walker could get time at first base.

Bird fouled a ball off his right ankle in the Yankees' final spring training game in 2017. He had surgery on the ankle in July and was limited to 48 games. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Saturday that the soreness was in a similar area.

Bird hit .190 last season but had eight homers and 25 RBIs in 29 games after he returned from the disabled list in late August.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.