Sixteen years after they let him go as manager, Dusty Baker has rejoined the San Francisco Giants and will serve as a special adviser to CEO Larry Baer, the team announced Monday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dusty back to the organization," Baer said in a statement. "In addition to being one of the most beloved Giants alumni, Dusty brings a wealth of expertise, knowledge and experience to this position and I know his contributions will be felt far and wide throughout our organization."

Baker will work with Baer in both the baseball and business operations of the club.

Dusty Baker managed the San Francisco Giants from 1993 to 2002. Julie Jacobson/AP Photo

Baker managed the Giants from 1993 to 2002. Despite a World Series appearance in 2002, when the club lost to the wild-card Angels in Game 7 after squandering Game 6, the Giants did not renew Baker's contract, making him the first manager in nearly three decades to leave a team right after reaching the World Series.

He and former owner Peter Magowan feuded, and the tension simmered all that season. Baker was credited by many observers for his ability to handle a difficult clubhouse that included feuding stars Barry Bonds -- who went on to become the home run king -- and Jeff Kent.

Then-general manager Brian Sabean recommended to Magowan that they end negotiations on a new deal for Baker, and they parted ways just before his contract was set to expire.

That all seems so long ago now for both sides.

"Almost healed, but great memories," Baker said via text message Monday.

He moved on to manage the Chicago Cubs before later serving in the same role with the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals.

As Nationals manager in 2016 and 2017, Baker led Washington to back-to-back National League East titles. But the team lost in the divisional series each year. After a five-game NLDS loss to the Cubs last year, the Nationals announced that Baker would not return in 2018.

Baker, 68, is the 14th-winningest manager in major league history, with a career record of 1,863-1,636 and nine postseason appearances.

Before his managerial career, Baker played for four major league teams over 19 seasons, including a stint with the Giants in 1984. After retiring as a player, he coached his way up the Giants ranks, serving as first-base coach and hitting coach before becoming the manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.