How Opening Day unfolded: Game-by-game scores, updates and more

George Springer connects on his 100th career home run and the Astros down the Rangers 4-1. (0:56)

For the first time in 50 years, every major league team was scheduled to start the season on the same day -- before rain got in the way of Nationals-Reds and Pirates-Tigers. Still, one Opening Day is reason to celebrate, and that's exactly what we plan to do.

To welcome back baseball, ESPN's David Schoenfield lays out what to watch for and makes a prediction for every game. As the day plays out, our team of reporters will provide live updates from every ballpark to take you inside the moments, the optimism and the atmosphere that make Opening Day the best day of the baseball year.

Jump to: CHC-MIA | PIT-DET (PPD) | STL-NYM | MIN-BAL

HOU-TEX | NYY-TOR | BOS-TB | LAA-OAK | WAS-CIN (PPD)

PHI-ATL | MIL-SD | CHW-KC | SF-LAD | CLE-SEA | COL-ARI

Ian Happ (23 years, 229 days old) is the 4th-youngest Cubs player to hit an Opening Day HR and the youngest to do so since 1955 according to Elias Sports Bureau research. ESPN Stats and Information

This was the first pitch of the season 😱 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/UmLJoIk6Ww — ESPN (@espn) March 29, 2018

Watch Anthony Rizzo react to being back in S.Florida for Opening Day while wearing a Majory Stoneman Douglas t-shirt. The Cubs and Marlins will host victims families and the baseball team on Friday night. Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer 1:33 Watch Anthony Rizzo react to being back in S.Florida for Opening Day

The Mets have taken firm command on Opening Day, scoring five runs in the 5th off Carlos Martinez and two Cardinals relievers to take an 8-3 lead. Biggest hit was an Amed Rosario two-run single. Kieran Darcy, ESPN Staff Writer

Noah Syndergaard has 10 Ks through 5 IP today.



That's already the 2nd-most Ks by a @Mets pitcher in a game on Opening Day. Pedro Martínez had 12 in 2005. pic.twitter.com/Tr7BdvR5wx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 29, 2018

Yoenis Cespedes put the Mets ahead with a two-run single in the second inning off Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez. Yesterday, the slugger made headlines when he said this year's team is "way better" than the 2015 Mets squad that won the NL pennant. Matt Marrone, ESPN.com

Mets fans are lined up in right-center field to dunk a dude in a Cardinals jersey. Here's the moment one toss hit the mark; but don't feel too bad for the guy. It's 50 degrees here at Citi Field, but there's no water in the tank today — just pieces of soft, cushy foam to break his fall. Matt Marrone, ESPN.com

Noah Syndergaard will start for the Mets on Opening Day, and the Viking helmets have been dusted off here at Citi Field. Kieran Darcy, ESPN Staff Writer

Adam Jones hit a walkoff homer in the 11th inning to give the Orioles a 3-2 win over the Twins. It's Baltimore's eighth straight victory on Opening Day, the longest active streak in MLB. Eddie Matz, ESPN Senior Writer

Manny Machado picking up right where he left off in spring training: On the very first pitch he saw, the Orioles slugger - who posted a 1.015 OPS in Grapefruit League action - laced an opposite field double. Eddie Matz, ESPN Senior Writer

Among those on hand to witness the beginning of the Manny Machado Shortstop Era? Former Orioles SS Cal Ripken. If the Hall of Famer were still playing, and if he hadn't missed a day of work, The Streak - which ended 20 years ago - would currently stand at 5,717 games. Eddie Matz, ESPN Senior Writer

Justin Verlander made his 10th Opening Day start of his career on Thursday. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Via @EliasSports, @Astros RF George Springer is the 1st player in MLB history to hit a leadoff HR on Opening Day in consecutive seasons. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 29, 2018

Giancarlo Stanton has a multi-homer Opening Day. Lofts a homer to center that lands amid rows of bunting. He had an MLB-best 10 multi-homer games last year with the Marlins. Coley Harvey, ESPN Staff Writer

According to @statcast, Giancarlo Stanton's homer to right went 426 feet. He had one in Atlanta earlier this week that traveled 434 feet (to left). — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) March 29, 2018

Check out this list of four MLB players to homer on Opening Day the year after they led the majors in homers, per Elias: Barry Bonds (2002), Mark McGwire (1999), Roger Maris (1962), Giancarlo Stanton (2018). Coley Harvey, ESPN Staff Writer

An inspiration to everyone around him. #DocForever pic.twitter.com/hsWezsj1C7 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 29, 2018

What a disastrous eighth inning for the Red Sox bullpen, ruining Chris Sale's outing and possibly Alex Cora's first game as manager. Joe Kelly and Carson Smith walked four batters and Denard Span cleared the bases with a triple for a 5-4 Tampa Bay lead (now 6-4). Craig Kimbrel will be rested for Friday's game. David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer

First homer of 2018, just the way you drew it up. 😉 pic.twitter.com/8QawD06uwe — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 29, 2018

One pitch and the @KKiermaier39 2018 Gold Glove campaign is underway.#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/4RSlUZrknu — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 29, 2018

Beautiful day outside. Inside? Same old Tropicana Field, where a small grease fire in the 300 level of the ballpark has left it a bit hazier than usual, at least for now. The fire is out, and the Rays don't expect gameday operations to be impacted. Scott Lauber, ESPN Staff Writer

Mike Trout is 0-for-6. The Angels' two-time MVP had never had at least six ABs in a game and not had a hit in his career. He just struck out swinging with runners at first and second to end the top of the 11th inning. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

Albert Pujols' 615th career home run, a solo blast to left field to start the sixth inning, chased A's starter Kendall Graveman. Pujols is seventh on the all-time home run list, behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), Alex Rodriguez (696), Willie Mays (660) and Ken Griffey, Jr. (630). Graveman, meanwhile, went 5-plus innings Thursday, giving up five runs on seven hits, including three home runs, and struck out one in 71 pitches, 53 strikes. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

And on the first MLB pitch he sees, Shohei Ohtani singles sharply through the infield to right field. Yes, they kept the ball. https://t.co/AZLsRJeJMl — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) March 29, 2018

"Welcome to the Sho!"



Ohtani logs his first Major League hit in his first career AB! #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/I3hGREqjrE — Angels (@Angels) March 29, 2018

Yes, Shohei Ohtani's every move (every step?) will be chronicled by the Japanese media. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

Braves legend Hank Aaron takes a ride around the ballpark before the opening day first pitch between the Braves and Phillies. The Hall of Famer was an All-Star 25 times and set the previous record with 755 career home runs. Vaughn McClure, ESPN Staff Writer

New Hall of Famer Chipper Jones throwing out the first pitch for Braves opening day. Vaughn McClure, ESPN Staff Writer

"And for my next trick, I will escape this bases loaded jam in the 11th!" pic.twitter.com/gj5wO5iR1b — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 30, 2018

Ryan Braun will be playing his first official game at first base today. Should be an interesting process. pic.twitter.com/qLYnZ4AmOR — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) March 29, 2018

.@matt_davidson24, AGAIN! MERCY!



Matty D. is the 15th #WhiteSox player with 3 HR in one game (last Dan Johnson on 10/3/12 at CLE); club record is 4 (Pat Seerey, 7/18/48 at PHI). #SoxStats pic.twitter.com/pa6NVPFyeD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 29, 2018

Neither third baseman Mike Moustakas nor first baseman Lucas Duda was with the Royals when spring training began. But they're the early stars as Kansas City built a 4-0 lead over the White Sox in the first inning. Moustakas had an RBI single and Duda a three-run home run. Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff Writer

The Giants spoil the home opener of the rival Dodgers, winning 1-0 on Joe Panik's fifth-inning homer off Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw, making his eighth opening day start, went six innings, allowing eight hits and striking out seven. Lefty Ty Blach kept the Dodgers off balance for five shutout innings to get the win. It was San Francisco's first shutout season-opening win since 1994. The Dodgers had not been whitewashed in an opener since 1998. Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer

Clayton Kershaw is finished after six innings. The Dodgers ace allowed one run on Joe Panik's solo homer and eight hits while striking out seven. Hard-throwing righty J.T. Chargois is on to make his L.A. debut. Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer

Kirk Gibson autographed his famous home run seat in a ceremony yesterday at Dodger Stadium. He is throwing out the first pitch before today's season opener against the Giants. Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer

Felix Hernandez exits to a standing ovation and a massive roar from the Safeco Field crowd. He allowed no runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 5 1/3 innings and 83 pitches. The Mariners will take that. Dan Altavilla got an inning-ending double play after taking over, so the book on Felix is closed. Brady Henderson, ESPN

First homer of the season? Everyone knew it would be @DJLeMahieu!#ThatsMyDJ 💿 pic.twitter.com/50pLpWFdFN — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 30, 2018

The Diamondbacks' 20th anniversary season is about to get underway with a rematch of last year's NL Wild Card game against the Colorado Rockies. Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Staff Writer

And here it is...the now-famous Diamondback bullpen cart. Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Staff Writer

Postponed to Friday

For the first time since 2009, Andrew McCutchen will not be in the Opening Day lineup. Gerrit Cole, last year's Opening Day starter, is with the Astros. A couple of the most interesting young Pirates to watch are first baseman Josh Bell, who is coming off a 26-homer rookie campaign, and rookie third baseman Colin Moran, who was part of the haul for Cole. Moran is a former first-round pick who re-tooled his swing in Triple-A last season and finally hit for some power, although he didn't homer in spring training. He'll get his first extended look in the majors.

I used to keep a list of bad Opening Day starters. Zimmermann has obviously had some great seasons in his career, but 2017 was not one of them as he posted a 6.08 ERA. His career has gone south signing a mega-deal with the Tigers for 2016. He's owed $74 million the next three seasons and if he doesn't turn things he'll end up on the waiver wire before the contract mercifully ends.

Prediction: Pirates 7, Tigers 4. Gregory Polanco begins his breakout season with two hits.

Tigers fans commiserate after opening day being postponed early Thursday morning. They, based on the face paint and gear, had been ready for baseball. Michael Rothstein, ESPN Staff Writer

Postponed to Friday

I know Bailey has a long history with the Reds, but he also had a 6.43 ERA in 2017 and spent most of the previous two seasons on the disabled list. He got hammered in spring training (seven home runs and 26 hits in 18 innings). I hope this ends better than what I'm imagining right now.

Scherzer has won more Cy Young Awards (three) than he's made Opening Day starts (two). This will be just his third Opening Day start (Verlander always got the call when both were with the Tigers).

Bryce Harper has homered in four of his five previous Opening Day games, including two in 2013.

Prediction: Nationals 9, Reds 2. Harper homers off Bailey. Twice.