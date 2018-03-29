Opening Day Live: Primer, predictions and updates from every game

The biggest and baddest baseball highlights from 2017 help build excitement for the start of the 2018 season. (0:59)

For the first time in 50 years, every major league team was scheduled to start the season on the same day -- before rain got in the way of Nationals-Reds and Pirates-Tigers. Still, one Opening Day is reason to celebrate, and that's exactly what we plan to do.

To welcome back baseball, ESPN's David Schoenfield lays out what to watch for and makes a prediction for all 14 games. As the day plays out, our team of reporters will provide live updates from every ballpark to take you inside the moments, the optimism and the atmosphere that make Opening Day the best day of the baseball year.

Jump to: CHC-MIA | PIT-DET (PPD) | STL-NYM | MIN-BAL

HOU-TEX | NYY-TOR | BOS-TB | LAA-OAK | WAS-CIN (PPD)

PHI-ATL | MIL-SD | CHW-KC | SF-LAD | CLE-SEA | COL-ARI

First pitch: 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

It's mostly the same Cubs team that has made three straight playoff appearances, but there are some new looks as well. Ian Happ, coming off a big spring training, will likely hit leadoff and play center field. Yes, that's a slimmed-down Kyle Schwarber in left field. And Brandon Morrow has gone from signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers a year ago to being counted on as the Cubs' closer.

Here's a fun fact: After trading Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and Dee Gordon, the Marlins will be the first team to play a new season minus four players who played at least 150 games the year before. That foursome combined for 20.4 WAR last season. Wait, that's the opposite of a fun fact.

Prediction: Marlins 4, Cubs 2. No, the Marlins won't go 0-162.

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Noah Syndergaard fired out of the gate a year ago -- 30 strikeouts, no walks and no home runs allowed in his first four starts -- before going down with a partially torn lat muscle. He was already throwing 100 mph smoke in spring training, went seven innings in his final tuneup start and now looks poised for a monster season. If we're to get the second Opening Day no-hitter in MLB history, he's your best bet.

The Cardinals, looking to avoid missing the playoffs for three seasons in a row for the first time since 1999, start the season with a couple of key issues to watch. Closer Luke Gregerson is on the DL with a strained hamstring, so Dominic Leone and Tyler Lyons will share ninth-inning duties. A bullpen that already has concerns will be tested early. Tommy Pham, taking over as the full-time center fielder, struggled in camp, leading to worries that his vision issues are back again (then again, he also struggled last spring, when he started the season in the minors).

Prediction: Mets 5, Cardinals 1. Syndergaard takes a no-hitter into the sixth and Jay Bruce homers.

First pitch: 3:05 p.m. ET

The Twins are looking to improve through depth: They added Jake Odorizzi, Lance Lynn, Logan Morrison, Fernando Rodney, Addison Reed and Zach Duke in a busy offseason. They also lost shortstop Jorge Polanco to an 80-game PED suspension. With Eduardo Escobar on hand, they shouldn't lose much there, although they'll miss Escobar in a utility role. The guy to watch: center fielder Byron Buxton, the most exciting defender in baseball (apologies to Andrelton Simmons, Kevin Kiermaier and Nolan Arenado), who may finally be putting it together at the plate.

It's all about Manny Machado, who is moving to shortstop in his final season before he hits free agency. So many questions. Can he bounce back from a disappointing .259/.310/.471 line? How good will he be in the field? Will he get traded if the Orioles fall out of the race? What if he remains focused for 162 games and puts together an MVP season?

Prediction: Orioles 4, Twins 3. The O's mash three home runs off Odorizzi.

First pitch: 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

You just won 101 games. You won the World Series ... And now you get Justin Verlander for an entire season. Verlander, of course, was lights out in his five regular-season starts with the Astros, going 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA. He followed that up with a great postseason, including two big wins in the ALCS. If he's great, and Cole is great, and Dallas Keuchel is back to Cy Young-level great, and Lance McCullers is great ... wait, sorry, I'll stop, I'm making other AL West fans cry.

Cole Hamels will make his fourth career Opening Day start and the Rangers are hoping he bounces back after a mediocre 2017 when he made the fewest starts and threw his fewest innings since his rookie season in 2006. His strikeout rate was a career-worst 17.1 percent, well below his career mark of 23.0 percent. The Rangers will score runs, but they need an ace.

Prediction: Astros 6, Rangers 2. Verlander fans 10 and Carlos Correa begins a possible MVP season with a three-run homer.

First pitch: 3:37 p.m. ET

I love stories like this: In his 12th season, J.A. Happ will make his first Opening Day start. It's not without merit: He has 3.43 ERA over the past three seasons. Troy Tulowitzki will likely begin the season on the 60-day DL, so look for Aledmys Diaz to play shortstop.

You may have heard of this new power hitter the Yankees acquired in the offseason: Giancarlo Stanton. New manager Aaron Boone has toyed with various lineups throughout spring training, including using Aaron Judge in the leadoff spot, but with Greg Bird heading to the DL after foot surgery, the Yankees' final spring game featured Brett Gardner hitting leadoff, Judge in the 2-hole, Stanton third, Didi Gregorius cleanup and Gary Sanchez fifth. That should work just fine.

Prediction: Yankees 8, Blue Jays 3. Judge and Stanton both homer and the bullpen tosses four scoreless innings.

First pitch: 4 p.m. ET

This pitching duel needs no introduction as it features two starters who ranked first and fourth in the majors in strikeouts last season. Chris Archer has made 19 starts against the Red Sox, more than any team ... and the results have not been good. He's 2-12 with a 5.45 ERA against them. I can't wait for J.D. Martinez to go 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his Red Sox debut and then get ripped Friday morning on Boston sports radio.

Prediction: Red Sox 5, Rays 0. Archer's struggles against the Red Sox continue while Chris Sale fans 11 in six innings.

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Well, you have Mike Trout, who didn't strike out until his 45th plate appearance of spring training. You may or may not get Shohei Ohtani at DH in his major league debut. You'll presumably have Albert Pujols at first base as he looks to play more in the field this season. You definitely won't know the Angels closer, because Mike Scioscia is taking a wait-and-see approach. It could be Blake Parker or Cam Bedrosian or maybe even Jim Johnson, who had 22 saves last year with the Braves (albeit with a 5.56 ERA, so you don't really want him as your closer).

The A's will feature Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, last year's rookie standouts making their first Opening Day starts. They also have some interesting newcomers in what could be a sneaky good lineup: Jonathan Lucroy, Stephen Piscotty and Dustin Fowler (part of the Sonny Gray trade). The key: pitching! Do the A's have enough of it?

Prediction: A's 3, Angels 2. Trout homers and walks twice while Ohtani goes 0-for-4 as the A's get a walk-off win.

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Aaron Nola is primed to make The Leap this season. He came into his own last year, posting a 3.54 ERA over 27 starts with 184 strikeouts in 168 innings. He just needs to stay healthy for 30 starts, get a little better against lefties and do a better job controlling the running game. New manager Gabe Kapler promises to bring some unconventional strategy to his job: He may hit his pitcher eighth, you could see some left field/right field switches during the game with his outfielders, he may not use closer Hector Neris only in the ninth inning, and he has Scott Kingery as a super-utility guy to have fun with.

What you won't see with the Braves: rookie outfielder Ronald Acuna. Check back in two weeks.

Prediction: Braves 5, Phillies 3. Freddie Freeman had a monster April in 2017 and he starts off hot again with three hits.

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

The Brewers begin their playoff quest with the new outfield duo of Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich, who are likely to hit atop the lineup. The biggest change will come at first base, however: With a lefty starting for the Padres, Ryan Braun will start at first base. After that, it will be interesting to see how Craig Counsell works his lineup. Domingo Santana hit 30 home runs and led the Brewers in OBP last year, but had an awful spring training (24 K's, three walks).

The Padres have moved Wil Myers to right field to clear space for $144 million first baseman Eric Hosmer. Myers wasn't great when the Padres tried him in center field in 2015, but he has the speed and athleticism to make it work. Also on display will be the athleticism of center fielder Manuel Margot, a breakout candidate after a promising rookie season.

Prediction: Padres 5, Brewers 2. Braun makes two errors while Freddy Galvis slugs a go-ahead homer in the seventh.

First pitch: 4:15 p.m. ET

James Shields led the NL with 33 home runs allowed in 2015. He led the majors with 40 home runs allowed in 2016. He allowed just 27 home runs last season -- although he pitched just 117 innings. Just going out on a limb here: I think his best days are behind him. He's our third veteran Opening Day starter to get the call despite a bad season the year before. I'm not sure I agree with this trend.

Danny Duffy draws the opener for a second time, but he left his final spring start with shoulder tightness. He threw on the side Sunday and said he's fine, so keep an eye on that.

Prediction: Royals 9, White Sox 7. Whit Merrifield, Jorge Soler and Salvador Perez each homer for the Royals.

First pitch: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Madison Bumgarner's fractured hand deprives us of a showdown against Clayton Kershaw. That's OK, we still get Kershaw. He's making his eighth consecutive Opening Day start and he's 5-0 with a 0.99 ERA in his previous seven starts. He has hit as many home runs on Opening Day as he has allowed (one). Heck, he has scored four runs himself while allowing just five earned runs. Oh, he didn't allow a run in 21⅓ spring innings. Sounds like somebody is primed to throw an Opening Day shutout.

Prediction: Dodgers 6, Giants 0. Kershaw fans nine in seven scoreless innings.

First pitch: 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Based on last season, James Paxton deserves the start for the Mariners, but King Felix on Opening Day is as Seattle as Starbucks, Boeing and tech workers biking to work in the rain. Felix will make his 11th career Opening Day start (one more than Verlander for most of 2018's starters) and 10th in a row. He has been pretty good: 6-2 with a 1.64 ERA.

Corey Kluber is coming off his second Cy Young Award, including an incredible stretch where he went 15-2 with a 1.62 ERA in his final 23 starts. His season ended with two rough starts in the ALDS, however, as he may have been hobbled by the back injury that sidelined him in May. He looked good in spring training, with 25 strikeouts in 19⅔ innings and a .169 average allowed.

Prediction: Indians 4, Mariners 1. Kluber goes seven while ex-Mariner Yonder Alonso homers.

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Wild-card grudge match! Patrick Corbin is a bit of a surprise starter, but Zack Greinke missed time with a groin injury and probably won't start until the third game while Robbie Ray gets the ball in the second game. Outfielder Steven Souza Jr., acquired from the Rays to help provide some power, is out until May with a right pectoral strain.

The Rockies will run out a similar lineup as last season, with Charlie Blackmon still in the leadoff spot after his 37-homer season and Carlos Gonzalez likely in the cleanup spot after returning to the Rockies in mid-March. Rookie Ryan McMahon is expected to get most of the duty at first base early on, although Ian Desmond may get the Opening Day start against the lefty Corbin.

Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4. Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run walk-off homer off new Rockies closer Wade Davis.