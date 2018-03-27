Atlanta Braves top prospect Ronald Acuna recently rejected a $30 million contract extension offer from the team, a source told ESPN Deportes.

The deal would have been in the range of five to six years, the source told ESPN Deportes.

Editor's Picks Braves send OF phenom Acuna to minors The Atlanta Braves have reassigned top prospect Ronald Acuna to minor league camp in a move that likely allows the organization to gain an extra year of contractual control over the outfield phenom.

Phillies lock up Kingery with six-year contract The Phillies have signed top prospect Scott Kingery to a six-year contract. The deal runs through 2023 and includes options that can extend the contract through 2026. 1 Related

MLB.com reported Tuesday that the Braves and Acuna have had informal discussions about a long-term deal but that a formal offer has not yet been made. According to MLB.com, Acuna's family has expressed interest in the financial security tied to a long-term deal.

Acuna, who is widely considered baseball's top overall prospect, will start this season in the minor leagues, allowing the Braves to gain an extra year of contractual control over the outfield phenom. It is unclear if Acuna turned down the extension offer before or after Atlanta reassigned him to minor league camp last Monday.

The Philadelphia Phillies made a similar move with top prospect Scott Kingery on Sunday, signing the infielder to a six-year contract reportedly worth $24 million. The deal runs through 2023 and includes three team options, meaning the Phillies could have Kingery under contractual control until after the 2026 season, when he will be 32.

Kingery's contract gives him the most guaranteed money ever for an amateur drafted player who has never played in the major leagues. Acuna also has not played in the majors, although he was Atlanta's best player this year in spring training and is coming off an outstanding 2017 season in the minors.

The Braves will have to keep Acuna, 20, in the minors until April 13 in order to limit his service time for 2018 and prevent him from becoming a free agent until 2024. Acuna, who was Atlanta's best player this spring, would have hit free agency a year earlier had he made the Braves' Opening Day roster.

Ronald Acuna batted .432, the best in the Grapefruit League, with four home runs this spring for the Braves. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Although the move was expected, Acuna batted .432 with four home runs, 11 RBIs and four stolen bases in 16 spring training games. He also had 19 hits, a .519 on-base percentage and a .727 slugging percentage in spring training.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said last week that the team wanted Acuna to get more "development time" in the minors. The Venezuelan outfielder batted .325 with 21 homers, 82 RBIs and 44 stolen bases across three minor league levels in the Braves' system last year.

Acuna also was named the MVP of the Arizona Fall League last year, becoming the youngest player in league history to receive the award. He recently was rated as baseball's No. 1 overall prospect by ESPN's Keith Law, Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus.