The Los Angeles Dodgers have designated for assignment Trayce Thompson, a move that came as the team trimmed its roster ahead of Opening Day.

In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers claimed right-handed pitcher Cory Mazzoni from the Chicago Cubs. He will be optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Thompson, the brother of Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson, spent his past two seasons with the Dodgers. The outfielder appeared in 27 games in 2017, batting .122.