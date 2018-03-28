Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes a walk-off home run in the same stadium where his father starred with the Expos. Check out a side-by-side look of the 19-year-old's dinger and his father's 1st career walk-off back in 1997. (0:42)

MONTREAL -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 Tuesday night in the stadium where his father played much of his Baseball Hall of Fame career.

Guerrero walked off for Toronto at Montreal's Olympic Stadium in the Blue Jays' final exhibition game before the start of the regular season. The 19-year-old son of Vladimir Guerrero hammered Jack Flaherty's pitch over the wall in left-center to a huge roar from the 25,816 spectators on hand.

Fans wearing Montreal Expos paraphernalia jumped and yelled from the stands. Guerrero -- wearing his dad's No. 27 -- threw his helmet before leaping into a frenzied circle of teammates at home plate. One fan waved a Guerrero Expos jersey as he celebrated.

Using the hashtag "priceless," the elder Guerrero tweeted out a clip of his son's Tuesday evening heroics.

The Hall of Famer hit 234 home runs over eight seasons with Montreal. His son is among the game's top prospects but will open the season in the minor leagues.

This is the fifth year that Toronto has capped its exhibition season at Olympic Stadium.

