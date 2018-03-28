Atlanta Braves top prospect Ronald Acuna has denied a report that he turned down a $30 million contract offer from the team.

A source told ESPN Deportes that the Braves offered Acuna, widely considered the top overall prospect in baseball, a contract extension in the range of five or six years.

But Acuna, who will begin the season in the minors, told reporters Tuesday that he has not been presented with an offer.

"To be honest, I'm not sure where [the report] came from," Acuna said through a translator. "As of now, I haven't received a contract. Nobody has talked to me about it. There was no contract that was turned down, or anything like that.

"So I'm not sure where that started from, but that hasn't been the case."

MLB.com reported Tuesday that the Braves and Acuna's representatives have had informal discussions about a long-term deal. According to MLB.com, Acuna's family has expressed interest in the financial security tied to a long-term deal.

Demoting Acuna to the minors for the start of the season allows the Braves to gain an extra year of contractual control over the outfield phenom.

The Braves will have to keep Acuna, 20, in the minors until April 13 to limit his service time for 2018 and prevent him from becoming a free agent until 2024. Acuna would have hit free agency a year earlier had he made the Braves' Opening Day roster.

"It's just not the right moment right now," Acuna said of his upcoming trip to the minors. "That's just part of the business. Baseball is a business, and I understand that. There are a lot of things that go into the decisions."

Although the move was expected, Acuna batted .432 with four home runs, 11 RBIs and four stolen bases in 16 spring training games. He also had 19 hits, a .519 on-base percentage and a .727 slugging percentage in spring training.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said last week that the team wanted Acuna to get more "development time" in the minors. The Venezuelan outfielder batted .325 with 21 homers, 82 RBIs and 44 stolen bases across three minor league levels in the Braves' system last year.

Bobby Cox, the Braves' former manager and current senior adviser, said Acuna reminds him of a young Andruw Jones, but that some extra time in the minors can get Acuna "off to a good start and hopefully he gets ... up here real soon."

Acuna was named the MVP of the Arizona Fall League last year, becoming the youngest player in league history to receive the award. He recently was rated as baseball's No. 1 overall prospect by ESPN's Keith Law, Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus.