          Reds push back opener against Nationals to Friday because of weather

          1:28 PM ET
          • Katherine TerrellESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Joined ESPN in 2016
            • Previously covered the Saints for the Times-Picayune from 2013-2016
            Follow on Twitter

          CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds have postponed their Opening Day game against the Washington Nationals until Friday at 4:10 p.m. ET, the team announced.

          The Reds were scheduled to start the season on Thursday but are moving the opener back a day because of inclement weather.

          The pitching matchups remain the same. Max Scherzer (16-6) faces Homer Bailey (6-9), who is making his first Opening Day start for the Reds.

          The Reds' annual Opening Day parade will still be held on Monday. The parade was pushed back this year because of the early start of the season and conflicts with local businesses.

          The team also announced that ticket holders who can't attend Friday's game can exchange their tickets for any 2018 regular-season home game.

          Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.

