Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Nathan Eovaldi will undergo another surgery on his injury-plagued pitching elbow and is out indefinitely.

The Rays announced Wednesday that Eovaldi, who was looking to make a comeback this season from a second Tommy John surgery, has loose bodies in his elbow and will need surgery.

The team did not disclose a timeline for how long Eovaldi would be sidelined but did place him on the 10-day disabled list. Right-hander Austin Pruitt was recalled from the minors in a corresponding roster move.

Eovaldi has not pitched in the majors since 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery that year. He was slated to be a member of a four-man starting rotation in Tampa Bay after posting a 3.24 ERA in five starts this spring.

Eovaldi signed a $2 million deal with the Rays last year but missed the entire season, prompting Tampa Bay to exercise a $2 million option on his contract for this year. The hard-throwing right-hander went 9-8 with a 4.76 ERA in 24 games for the New York Yankees in 2016.

It is not clear what Tampa Bay will do to replace Eovaldi in its rotation. He had been expected to fill the No. 3 spot in the rotation behind Chris Archer and Blake Snell and ahead of Jacob Faria.