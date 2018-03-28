The Kansas City Royals will be without their All-Star catcher for four to six weeks after Salvador Perez suffered a grade 2 MCL tear in his left knee when he missed a step while carrying a suitcase up the stairs in his home.

The injury occurred Tuesday night, when the club returned to Kansas City from spring training. The five-time All-Star heard a "pop" and immediately called Royals trainer Nick Kenney, who advised Perez to ice the knee and come in for an MRI exam on Wednesday.

Royals manager Ned Yost disclosed the injury Wednesday when announcing his lineup for Opening Day on Thursday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox.

No surgery is required, and recovery can be as little as four weeks.

Perez is coming off a season in which he hit .268 and set career highs with 27 homers, 80 RBIs and 57 runs scored.

Drew Butera and Cam Gallagher are expected to share catching duties in Perez's place.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.