          Ichiro Suzuki will be in Mariners' Opening Day lineup vs. Indians

          8:44 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Seattle Mariners left fielder Ichiro Suzuki will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's home opener against the Cleveland Indians, the team announced.

          Ichiro was troubled by a sore calf for most of the spring. He went 0-for-10 in 5 games played, with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks, and there had been questions about whether he would be healthy enough to join the team for Opening Day. The Mariners signed Ichiro to a one-year, $750,000 contract on March 7.

          Ichiro, 44, spent the first 11 of his 18 major league seasons with Seattle, earning 2001 AL Rookie of the Year and MVP, winning a pair of batting titles and becoming a 10-time All-Star.

          He played with the Miami Marlins last season, hitting .255 with 3 home runs and 55 RBIs in 196 at-bats.

          Ichiro, who will bat ninth, has a lifetime batting average of .500 (2-for-4) against Indians starter Corey Kluber. Felix Hernandez will start for the Mariners.

