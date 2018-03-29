The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on the 60-day disabled list Thursday as they set their 25-man roster for Opening Day.

Tulowitzki has been dealing with bilateral heel bone spurs and was scheduled to see a specialist on Wednesday.

In other moves Thursday, the Blue Jays selected the contracts of veteran right-handed relievers John Axford and Tyler Clippard while placing outfielders Dalton Pompey (right wrist sprain) and Anthony Alford (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day disabled list.

Tulowitzki's 2017 season ended on July 28 when he sprained his right ankle and also suffered ligament damage. He was hitting .249 with 7 home runs and 26 RBIs at the time of his injury last season.

He is a career .290 hitter with 224 home runs and 779 RBIs in 12 major league seasons.