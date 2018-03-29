        <
        >

          Troy Tulowitzki placed on 60-day DL with bone spurs in heel

          12:02 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on the 60-day disabled list Thursday as they set their 25-man roster for Opening Day.

          Tulowitzki has been dealing with bilateral heel bone spurs and was scheduled to see a specialist on Wednesday.

          In other moves Thursday, the Blue Jays selected the contracts of veteran right-handed relievers John Axford and Tyler Clippard while placing outfielders Dalton Pompey (right wrist sprain) and Anthony Alford (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day disabled list.

          Tulowitzki's 2017 season ended on July 28 when he sprained his right ankle and also suffered ligament damage. He was hitting .249 with 7 home runs and 26 RBIs at the time of his injury last season.

          He is a career .290 hitter with 224 home runs and 779 RBIs in 12 major league seasons.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.