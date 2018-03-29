The St. Louis Cardinals have reached an agreement on a one-year deal with free-agent reliever Greg Holland, pending a physical, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The deal, which is for $14 million, was first reported by FanRag Sports.

In 2017, Holland, who declined his $15 million player option for 2018, saved an NL-tying 41 games for the Colorado Rockies in his first season back following Tommy John surgery. He bolstered the bullpen with 28 saves in 29 chances and a 1.62 ERA before the All-Star break. But he struggled in the second half, going 2-5 and converting 13 of 16 save chances with a 6.38 ERA. During the NL wild-card game, Holland surrendered two runs.

Holland, who injured his right elbow in late 2015 and sat out all of the following season while recovering from surgery, was the closer for Kansas City through most of 2014 and 2015, when the Royals made back-to-back trips to the World Series.

Before the injury, Holland was considered one of the most dominant closers in the game, posting a 1.21 ERA in 2013 and a 1.44 ERA in '14.

Over those two All-Star seasons, Holland converted 93 saves in 98 chances. Holland had a 3.83 ERA with 32 saves in '15 before he was shut down.