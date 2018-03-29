A small grease fire in the upper deck of Tropicana Field on Thursday caused a smoky haze to fall over the playing field five hours before the first pitch of the regular-season opener between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.

The smoke came out of a vent located below the second deck.

The Rays in a statement said the sprinklers were activated and the fire was extinguished. The incident is not expected to impact game-day operations.

The St. Petersburg Fire Department responded to the fire, which did not stop the ground crew from preparing the field for pregame workouts.

Within an hour, much of the smoke had been cleared from the dome stadium and several Rays' players were playing catch in the outfield.