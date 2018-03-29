Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will make his Major League Baseball debut Thursday when he serves as the designated hitter in the Los Angeles Angels' opener against the Oakland Athletics.

Ohtani will bat eighth against the A's.

Manager Mike Scioscia said earlier this week that Ohtani would make his pitching debut against the A's on Sunday. Scioscia had said he could insert Ohtani into the Angels' lineup before Sunday.

Ohtani struggled as a hitter and pitcher this spring, raising questions about whether he would begin the season with the Angels or in the minor leagues. In two Cactus League starts, he compiled a 27.00 ERA, allowing nine hits and nine runs in 2⅔ innings. At the plate, he went 4-for-32 with three walks and 10 strikeouts.