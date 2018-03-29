Ian Happ sizes up the first pitch he sees and homers it deep to right field to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead. (0:26)

MIAMI -- It didn't take the Chicago Cubs long to make an offensive impact. In fact, it took only one pitch.

Cubs leadoff man Ian Happ hit a home run on the first pitch that came his way on Opening Day on Thursday, off the Miami Marlins' Jose Urena. New Miami owner Derek Jeter watched his Marlins fall instantly behind from his seat two rows behind the Marlins' dugout.

Happ, 23, drove Urena's 95 mph fastball out to right field.

Dwight Evans of the Boston Red Sox homered on the first pitch of the 1986 season, off new Hall of Famer Jack Morris at Tiger Stadium.

Happ has apparently picked up where he left off in spring training -- he hit seven home runs in that time, five leading off games for the Cubs.

He's the third-youngest Cub (in the live ball era) to hit an Opening Day home run. Happ's home run was part of a three-run first inning for the Cubs, as Urena hit three batters and walked in a run as well. The Cubs sent nine men to the plate in the inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this story