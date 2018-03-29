George Springer begins the reigning champs' season by parking a homer to right field. (0:42)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A long offseason and six weeks of spring training haven't done anything to cool off Houston Astros outfielder George Springer.

Springer, who set World Series records with eight extra-base hits and 29 total bases in Houston's seven-game victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, drove the third pitch from Texas starter Cole Hamels over the right-field fence to give the Astros a 1-0 lead over the Rangers in the teams' season opener at Globe Life Park on Thursday.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first leadoff home run for a defending World Series champion. Springer also is the only player ever to hit a leadoff home run on Opening Day in consecutive years.

Last year, Springer homered off Felix Hernandez in the first inning of the Astros' season-opening 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park.

On Thursday, Springer worked the count to 2-0 against Hamels before hitting a 90 mph two-seam fastball the opposite way and over the wall for his 100th career home run.

In late October and early November, Springer went 11-for-29 with five home runs and a .379/.471/1.000 slash line to lead the Astros over the Dodgers and win the World Series MVP award.