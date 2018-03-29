Matt Davidson smacks three home runs in the White Sox's comeback win over the Royals. (0:54)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Matt Davidson of the Chicago White Sox became the fourth player in major league history to hit three home runs in an Opening Day game on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals.

Editor's Picks Spread the news: Stanton hits 2 HRs for Yanks In his first at-bat for the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton crushed a pitch from Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ for a 426-foot homer to right field. He hit another 434-foot shot in the ninth.

Angels' Ohtani singles in first MLB at-bat Shohei Ohtani, in his MLB debut, served as the designated hitter in the Angels' opener against the Athletics and singled in his first at-bat. He will make his pitching debut on Sunday.

Leadoff Springer dinger historic for Series MVP Astros World Series MVP George Springer hit a leadoff home run on Opening Day for the second straight season. He's the only player to ever do that. 2 Related

Davidson, the White Sox's designated hitter, hit solo shots to left-center field in both the fourth and fifth innings. He then hit a three-run home run to left field in the eighth inning, a blow that gave Chicago a 14-4 lead in a game the White Sox won 14-7.

The White Sox hit six home runs, including two from shortstop Tim Anderson and one from first baseman Jose Abreu. Chicago fell behind 4-0 in the first inning but soon chased Royals starter Danny Duffy with three homers in the fourth inning.

Chicago's six homers ties the MLB record for the most homers on Opening Day, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Mets hit six on April 4, 1988 -- including two each by Darryl Strawberry and Kevin McReynolds.

The Royals were also the victim in two other three-home run games on Opening Day. Toronto's George Bell in 1988 and Detroit's Dmitri Young in 2005 went deep three times against Kansas City.

Tuffy Rhodes of the Cubs also had three home runs in the opener in 1994 against the Mets.

Davidson is the first White Sox player with a three-homer game since Dan Johnson on Oct. 3, 2012, at the Cleveland Indians. It was the team's last game of the 2012 campaign.

Information from ESPN's Stats and Information was used in this report.