NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball started the season with its most players from Puerto Rico since 2011.

International Countries Represented in MLB* Country Players Dominican Republic 84 Venezuela 74 Puerto Rico 19 Cuba 17 Mexico 11 Japan 8 Canada 6 South Korea 6 Colombia 5 Curacao 5 Australia 3 Brazil 3 Nicaragua 3 Panama 3 Aruba 1 Germany 1 Lithuania 1 Netherlands 1 South Africa 1 Taiwan 1 U.S. Virgin Islands 1 * Based on Opening Day rosters

Nineteen players on Opening Day rosters were born on the island, an increase of three from last year, the commissioner's office said Friday.

The overall percentage of players born outside the 50 states was 29 percent, down from last year's record 29.8 percent. This year's percentage tied 2007 for third, behind last year and 2005 (29.2 percent).

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Gift Ngoepe is the first player from South Africa on an Opening Day roster, and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas is the first from Lithuania.

The Dominican Republic led with 84, down from 93 last year. Venezuela was next with 74, followed by Puerto Rico.

The Texas Rangers (14) had the most players from outside the United States for the second straight year, followed by the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins (13 each).

Figures include 750 active players on Opening Day rosters, 118 on disabled lists, eight on the restricted list and one on the paternity list.