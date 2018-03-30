The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-handed reliever Pat Neshek on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a right shoulder strain, a blow to an already weakened bullpen.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Neshek was sidelined on Opening Day, when the Phillies bullpen blew a lead. Manager Gabe Kapler said the reliever was dealing with a minor issue with a muscle in the right side of his back.

Tommy Hunter, another reliever the Phillies signed during the offseason to bolster their bullpen, opened the season on the DL because of a hamstring strain.

A two-time All-Star, Neshek was traded from the Phillies to the playoff-bound Colorado Rockies for three minor league players midway through last season, when he was an All-Star. In 62 1/3 innings between the two clubs, he turned in a 1.59 ERA. He then re-signed with Philadelphia for two years and $16.25 million in December.

Right-hander Yacksel Rios was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Neshek's place on the roster.