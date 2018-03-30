        <
        >

          Pat Neshek placed on DL with right shoulder strain

          5:41 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-handed reliever Pat Neshek on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a right shoulder strain, a blow to an already weakened bullpen.

          The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

          Neshek was sidelined on Opening Day, when the Phillies bullpen blew a lead. Manager Gabe Kapler said the reliever was dealing with a minor issue with a muscle in the right side of his back.

          Tommy Hunter, another reliever the Phillies signed during the offseason to bolster their bullpen, opened the season on the DL because of a hamstring strain.

          A two-time All-Star, Neshek was traded from the Phillies to the playoff-bound Colorado Rockies for three minor league players midway through last season, when he was an All-Star. In 62 1/3 innings between the two clubs, he turned in a 1.59 ERA. He then re-signed with Philadelphia for two years and $16.25 million in December.

          Right-hander Yacksel Rios was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Neshek's place on the roster.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.