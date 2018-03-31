MIAMI -- The Marlins and Cubs held a 17-second moment of silence before their game Friday night, a tribute to the 17 victims in last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in nearby Parkland, Florida.

The teams also hosted survivors of the shooting and families of those killed, four of whom threw out the first pitch.

Editor's Picks Marlins, Cubs remembering Parkland victims The Marlins and Cubs are wearing patches with the initials "MSD" and 17 stars, and they will host victims' families and survivors of the Parkland shooting on Friday.

"It means a lot to come here and get a break," 17 year-old survivor Ben Wikander said before the game. "The last six weeks have been really tough."

Wikander threw his pitch with his left arm since his right arm still is in a sling and needs one more surgery.

The Cubs and Marlins met with the families of the victims during batting practice, taking pictures and signing autographs.

"Even if it's for 20 seconds, just to take them away [from the tragedy] and watch a baseball game," Cubs first baseman and Stoneman Douglas alum Anthony Rizzo said. "Anything we can do to help."

Rzzo and apparel company Fanatics made a $305,000 donation to the National Compassion Fund, which donates 100 percent of proceeds to victims of crime and their families. Rizzo flew back to Florida from spring training in Arizona after the shooting and visited with survivors in the hospital, including Wikander. Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson did the same.

Both teams have been there for support. Rizzo hosted the Stoneman Douglas baseball team at the game Friday night, as well.

"We've all felt it," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "Anthony most directly. The way our group interacts, I love the way we do it. Everyone is here to support everyone else."

The night provided for a distraction, and Wikander is hopeful it helps those affected get back to normal, including himself.

"I think I will be able to get there, but it's going to take a while," he said.