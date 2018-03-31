NEW YORK -- The St. Louis Cardinals have completed their deal with free-agent closer Greg Holland and put left-handed reliever Brett Cecil on the 10-day disabled list with a strained pitching shoulder.

The Cardinals made the moves Saturday before playing the Mets in the second game of the season. They also called up left-hander Ryan Sherriff from Triple-A Memphis and transferred righty Alex Reyes from the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL.

Holland will report to Class A Palm Beach to prepare for his St. Louis debut. The 32-year-old righty signed a one-year deal for $14 million.

Holland consented to up to 14 days in the minors. The three-time All-Star had 41 saves for Colorado last season, going 3-6 with a 3.61 ERA.

Cecil threw 10 pitches in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Mets in the opener. The 31-year-old got one out and gave up one hit.

General manager John Mozeliak said Cecil reported that his shoulder didn't feel right when he left the mound. Mozeliak said the team doesn't think the injury is serious.

Sherriff pitched 13 times in relief for St. Louis last year, going 2-1 with a 3.14 ERA. Reyes missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.