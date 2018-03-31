Texas Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields has a fractured hamate bone in his left hand and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The Rangers placed DeShields on the 10-day disabled list before Saturday's game against the Houston Astros and recalled right-hander Nick Gardewine from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding roster move.

DeShields appeared to suffer the injury during his final at-bat of Friday's victory over the Astros.

Carlos Tocci replaced DeShields as Texas' starting center fielder Saturday while shortstop Elvis Andrus batted leadoff in the Rangers' lineup.

The speedy DeShields was installed as Texas' everyday leadoff hitter after batting .350 with four stolen bases and 12 runs scored in 20 games this spring training. He batted .269 with a team-leading 29 stolen bases in 120 games last season.