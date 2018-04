Jose Ramirez connects on a fastball deep to left field, but Ichiro elevates and takes away a potential home run. (0:31)

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz will get an MRI on Sunday after he sustained a sprained right ankle in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Indians.

Cruz, who earlier in the game hit his second home run of the season, injured the ankle when he slipped on the dugout steps.

Guillermo Heredia pinch hit for Cruz in the eighth inning with none out and a runner on second. He flied out.