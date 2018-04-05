The wild ride of Nationals postseason hero Michael A. Taylor

As far as consolation prizes go, the '65 Mustang was about as good as it gets.

It was mid-November, and Michael A. Taylor had just returned home to Florida after spending an extra month in the District. A month of licking the wounds from another early playoff exit. A month of getting noticed a little more than he used to because that's what happens when you make postseason history. A month of wondering whether the everyday center fielder job would finally be his when spring rolled around.

He would've preferred to come back to the Sunshine State with a World Series ring. But that's not how it went down. Instead, Taylor and the naked-fingered Nationals had to swallow one more jagged playoff pill, this one in the form of a gut-wrenching, five-game NLDS loss to the Cubs. When he arrived in Fort Lauderdale, waiting for him in the garage was a '65 Mustang Fastback.

"It was bittersweet having the season end so soon," Taylor said. "But I was about as excited to get home as I could be."

Right before the end of the regular season, he found the roadster online, and it was love at first website. He didn't particularly like the yellow paint. Or the thick black stripes. But those he could change. What he couldn't change, what he wouldn't dare change, was that magnificent bone structure. The car had the kind of curves typically reserved for British operatives who answer to the name of Bond. So Taylor bought the thing. Six weeks later, after having it shipped from Vegas, he laid eyes on it for the first time.

For the former sixth-round pick, looking at his new ride was like looking in a mirror. Kind of. Just like Taylor, a speedster who once stole 51 bases in a minor league season, the car had wheels. Just like Taylor, a converted shortstop who last season ranked second in assists among center fielders, the car had a hose (or 10). Just like Taylor, who homered in his big league debut and eventually earned the nickname "Michael A. Tater," the car had power.

Most of all, just like Taylor, the car was -- and still is -- a work in progress.

YOU GONNA BE HELL.

Those were Dusty Baker's words. It was February 2016, and the Nats' new manager had just watched Michael A. Taylor take batting practice for the first time. Watched him take hack after hack in the blustery winds of Viera, Florida, where the Nationals used to hold spring training before they moved into their swanky West Palm Beach digs last year.

A former All-Star outfielder who spent 19 seasons in the majors, Baker saw a lot of himself in Taylor. He saw a tall and wiry athlete with a unique blend of speed and power. He saw oodles of potential. But he also saw an overeager youngster who had a tendency to try too hard. Instead of letting his levers do the work, Taylor was trying to muscle the ball through the wind and over the fence with each and every swing.

Right after that first BP session, Baker put his arm around Taylor's shoulders and shook his head with a chuckle. "You gonna be hell," said Baker, who spent the better part of his two-year tenure in D.C. trying to get Taylor to slow down his tempo, trying to convince him that when it comes to hitting -- when it comes to everything, really -- less is more. But the old skipper knew that until his young player was able to internalize the message, well, hell would just have to wait.

"It's a lesson I learned in the minors: Things that are out of my control can only hurt me if I pay too much attention to it." Nationals center fielder Michael A. Taylor

You could hardly blame Taylor for trying too hard. In January 2016, even though he'd played 138 games the season before in place of injured starter Denard Span, Taylor watched as Washington went out and acquired center fielder Ben Revere from Toronto. Later that summer, after Revere got hurt on Opening Day and Taylor struggled to replace him, the Nationals went full-on crazytown, converting shortstop prospect Trea Turner to center and calling him up after just six minor league games in the outfield. Following the season, with the club moving Turner back to his natural position, it looked as though Taylor might finally get a crack at the starting gig. But in December 2016, GM Mike Rizzo shocked the baseball world by trading three top pitching prospects to the White Sox in return for center fielder Adam Eaton. Clearly, Washington wasn't ready to commit to Taylor.

You could hardly blame the Nationals for hedging. As a rookie in 2015, despite finishing with 14 homers, 63 RBIs and 16 steals, Taylor hit just .229. He struck out 153 times in 472 at-bats and posted a 31 percent K-rate that was the worst in the National League (min. 500 PA). The following year, when he hit .231 and his whiff rate ticked up even higher, the Nats sent him down to the minors -- twice. It was a classic case of more is less.

"I wanted to be playing every day," Taylor said, explaining his struggles. "When you get an opportunity to play, you want to go out there and show that you can play and earn more at-bats. I think I put too much pressure on myself to go out and produce."

That pressure filtered onto the field: Facing the Dodgers on June 22, 2016, a contest in which Taylor went 0-for-5 with five whiffs, he lost the game in the ninth inning when he charged too hard on a Yasiel Puig ground single and turned it into a walk-off Little League homer.

Coincidentally or not, five days later, the Nats started testing Turner -- the hotshot shortstop -- in center field. A few months later came the blockbuster Eaton trade, which freaked out plenty of people. Taylor wasn't one of them.

"You see those things in the offseason, and if you let it, it can negatively affect you," he said. "But it's a lesson I learned in the minors: Things that are out of my control can only hurt me if I pay too much attention to it. So I've tried to just continue to work on my game and focus on becoming the best player I can be and let everything else handle itself. I look at myself when things like that happen, rather than pointing to someone else. Just have to work harder and get better."

Better is exactly what he got. Last season, when Eaton went down with a season-ending ACL injury at the end of April, Taylor stepped in and seized the opportunity, hitting .271 with 19 homers and 17 steals in 118 games. His .806 OPS was 150 points higher than his previous career best. And of course, there was the NLDS, in which Taylor led the Nats in hits, RBIs and homers (including a dramatic Game 4 grand slam) and became the first player in major league history to drive in at least four runs in back-to-back playoff games.

Ask him what the difference was -- what it was that finally clicked for him last season -- and he just shrugs his shoulders.

"I didn't try as hard as I did in years past."

That ease oozed onto the field, where Taylor's airtight defense was a revelation. A year after finishing with minus-4 runs saved, he posted a plus-8 (second-best among NL center fielders) while building a reputation as one of the game's better long ball larcenists. A Gold Glove finalist, he was so good in center that he displaced Eaton, whom the Nats have slid to left field this season to replace the departed Jayson Werth.

That's not to say that Taylor's season was perfect. He still struck out a ton. He missed more than a month with an oblique injury. He was caught stealing a few too many times. Even though he did more than enough to earn the starting job heading into 2018, he's still a work in progress. And the harsh reality is that stud outfield prospect Victor Robles is only a phone call away if Taylor should happen to become a work in regress.

"He's still learning," said new Nats skipper Davey Martinez, the former Cubs bench coach who witnessed Taylor's NLDS heroics firsthand. "But he's got the total package. He was great last year. We just hope he continues to build on that."

In other words, Michael A. Taylor isn't hell yet. But he's starting to become hell-ish.

FIVE DAYS SHY of his 27th birthday, Taylor sits outside a South Florida Starbucks and reflects on his journey, on what it's like to finally have a little job security.

"Just knowing that I'm going to be in the lineup every day is a good feeling," he says, glancing out across the parking lot, where the '65 Mustang sits quietly underneath a cloudless, blue sky.

He talks about losing his father, Anthony, last March and how the best season of his career was also the roughest because his biggest fan wasn't there to see it. He talks about the middle initial that he started using a few years back as a way of honoring his pops (the A stands for Anthony) and how he plans on sticking with it until he retires. He talks about how even after his star turn in the playoffs, he never gets noticed outside of D.C.

Except, of course, when he's driving. Flashy as Taylor's bumblebee buggy is, it's the rumble of the engine that really turns heads. You hear it before you see it.

At the very first traffic light he pulls up to after leaving Starbucks, the guy in front of him -- a well-dressed businessman type -- gets out of his car and snaps a pic. A couple miles down the road, three old men standing outside of a street-corner liquor store ogle Taylor's ride, elbowing each other in the ribs with their jaws dropped. At the next light, a dude with dreadlocks rolls down his window, nods his head and says a few approving words that are impossible to hear above the deafening gargle of the 427-stroker that Taylor recently had installed.

Although he could take or leave the getting noticed, he loves driving his consolation prize. Loves the power. Loves the loping sound, as he calls it. The ba-bum, ba-bum, ba-bum. But it's a 50-year-old car, and he plans to treat it as such. No more than a few thousand miles a year and never when it rains. Even though it's perfect for cruising on A1A, that's farther east than he'd prefer to drive on account of, well, he lives too far west.

Instead, he reserves the car for the occasional dinner -- but not the family dinner he attended recently to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his father's passing. That's because his mother, despite the fact that yellow is her favorite color, absolutely hates the car. She thinks it's too loud, as any self-respecting mother would. So when it comes to going for a spin, Taylor will continue to pick his spots carefully.

"This is not an everyday driver," he says of the Mustang.

In that way, Washington's starting center fielder and his car are not alike.