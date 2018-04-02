The Kansas City Royals traded Almontes on their 40-man roster Monday.

The Royals announced they had claimed outfielder Abraham Almonte off waivers from the Cleveland Indians and, in a corresponding move, designated right-hander Miguel Almonte for assignment.

The two players are not related.

The Indians had designated Abraham Almonte, 28, for assignment last Thursday when they set their 25-man roster. He has spent the past three seasons with the Indians, batting .254 with nine home runs and 56 RBIs during that time span.

Miguel Almonte, 24, has been dealing with shoulder soreness, according to MLB.com. He split most of last season between Double-A and Triple-A and has made 11 appearances with the Royals the past two seasons.