After sending out a tweet motivating himself to end a hitless start to the season, Dexter Fowler flares an RBI single in the Cardinals' win over the Brewers. (0:24)

Nothing like self-motivation on social media to get Dexter Fowler going at the plate.

The St. Louis Cardinals outfielder snapped an 0-for-13 slump to start the season with a third-inning single to center in Monday's 8-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before the game, Fowler wrote "I will get a hit" 13 times in a tweet.

I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. — Dexter Fowler #25 (@DexterFowler) April 2, 2018

After Fowler broke through, the Indians' Jose Ramirez and the Astros' Josh Reddick posted similar tweets. Both players have also opened the year with extended hitless streaks.

My turn: I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. https://t.co/tKVzv9SSM5 — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) April 2, 2018

I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) April 2, 2018

Fowler didn't last long on the bases, though. He was thrown out trying to steal second by Brewers catcher Manny Pina following his single.