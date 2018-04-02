        <
          Dexter Fowler gets first hit of season after self-motivation tweet

          After sending out a tweet motivating himself to end a hitless start to the season, Dexter Fowler flares an RBI single in the Cardinals' win over the Brewers. (0:24)

          6:29 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Nothing like self-motivation on social media to get Dexter Fowler going at the plate.

          The St. Louis Cardinals outfielder snapped an 0-for-13 slump to start the season with a third-inning single to center in Monday's 8-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

          Before the game, Fowler wrote "I will get a hit" 13 times in a tweet.

          After Fowler broke through, the Indians' Jose Ramirez and the Astros' Josh Reddick posted similar tweets. Both players have also opened the year with extended hitless streaks.

          Fowler didn't last long on the bases, though. He was thrown out trying to steal second by Brewers catcher Manny Pina following his single.

