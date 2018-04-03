Astros All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa left Monday night's 6-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles with discomfort in his left big toe, the team said.

Correa was replaced by J.D. Davis at the start of the third inning after lining out in his first at-bat.

Correa said after the game that he had precautionary tests done on the toe after fouling a ball off his left foot Sunday. There's no structural or bone damage, but it has a lot of pooled blood.

During Monday's game, he said he irritated the area and felt pain while fielding a ball in the second inning, leading to his removal. Manager AJ Hinch said he's considered day-to-day.

Correa is hitting .438 with a team-leading 5 RBIs.