Former first base coach Rich Dauer throws out the first pitch at the Astros home opener after recovering from a coma in the offseason. (1:24)

Rich Dauer, the former first base coach for the Houston Astros, tossed out the ceremonial first pitch in Houston's home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Dauer's return to Minute Maid Park was an emotional one, as Dauer -- a coach for three seasons with Houston -- suffered a subdural hematoma last year and almost died.

Dauer, 65, was unaware he was bleeding in his brain after he slipped and fell the night before the Astros' World Series championship parade. He attended the parade before he left and went to the hospital, undergoing a three-hour surgery.

Dauer spent his entire 10-year major league career in Baltimore and won the 1983 World Series with the Orioles.