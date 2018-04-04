MLB stock watch: How much has your team's forecast changed?

Spring training is a leisurely time. That is, unless you're in the business of projecting and analyzing the season to come and preparing all those feature stories that gradually return baseball to the center of our collective sports consciousness.

For us, spring is anything but a time to relax. It is fun, though. Even from the standpoint of information management, it's a challenge -- but also a good discipline.

By definition, baseball's Opening Day rosters consist of 750 very excited ball players, 25 per team. However, in my database, I list and do my best to keep track of every player in every camp, with the exception of stunt invitees such as Russell Wilson. This year, I ended up with 2,220 players in the database. Roughly two-thirds of all players who spent time in a big league camp ended up somewhere other than on an Opening Day roster. These figures, compiled using transaction wires and team press notes, aren't official, but they give you a sense of how we got from 2,220 to 750:

-- 27 players opened the season on the 60-day disabled list, and thus aren't counted on teams' 40-man rosters

-- 94 are on shorter-term disabled lists

-- 692 non-roster invitees had to be sifted through -- sent to the minors, released or, for a lucky few, added to a big league roster

-- 12 players are on suspended or restricted lists

-- 41 players were released, with another 14 opening the season in limbo after being designated for assignment

-- 612 members of 40-man rosters were sent to the minors

-- Teams collectively opened the season with 14 open spots on 40-man rosters. As leisurely as spring seems from the outside, there is, in fact, a lot that happens during this time of year -- almost too much to keep track of.

Today, we measure all of those happenings with our first Stock Watch of the regular season. Listed are each team's win forecast from Feb. 15 -- when camps opened -- and forecast as of Opening Day. The differences between the two are calculated, and teams are listed in the order of the difference. Most of the commentary, however, will be more forward-looking, with observations gleaned from the first few days of the regular season. Again, the rankings are emphasizing how much each team's forecast has changed over the past couple of months; this is not a power ranking of the teams.

Kansas City Royals

Pre-spring win forecast: 64.5

Opening Day win forecast: 68.8

Spring change: 4.3

Opening Day playoff probability: 7.2%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.0%

The Royals' forecast improved more than that of any other team. Kansas City signed regulars Lucas Duda, Mike Moustakas and Jon Jay after spring training started, clinching this spot. However, as you can see, all of that work gets them to only a roughly 69-win baseline forecast. From the looks of the Royals' first few games, that might be a little high. There don't appear to be a lot of good answers in that bullpen.

Philadelphia Phillies

Pre-spring win forecast: 77.0

Opening Day win forecast: 80.4

Spring change: 3.4

Opening Day playoff probability: 28.7%

Opening Day championship probability: 1.1%

Call this the Jake Arrieta effect. The playoff probability is absurdly low. But on Monday, fascinating new manager Gabe Kapler reasserted his belief that his Phils will be playing into October. If he says it, it's got to be true. Actually, I agree: My subjective picks, submitted to management, had the Phillies as my second NL wild card. Like Kapler, I am taking the long view.

Milwaukee Brewers

Pre-spring win forecast: 78.8

Opening Day win forecast: 81.8

Spring change: 3.0

Opening Day playoff probability: 32.0%

Opening Day championship probability: 1.2%

The focus for Milwaukee's offense has been cutting down on strikeouts, a goal that should be easily accomplished with the additions of Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich to the lineup. This is an athletic group that should steal a lot of bases. In fact, my system forecast Milwaukee to lead the majors in steals. So far this season, the Brewers have swiped five bases, led by Cain with three.

Minnesota Twins

Pre-spring win forecast: 81.3

Opening Day win forecast: 82.9

Spring change: 1.7

Opening Day playoff probability: 37.7%

Opening Day championship probability: 1.7%

Despite the silly bunt controversy against Detroit, Jose Berrios' shutout in that game has been one of the highlights of the young season. For all the talk of Minnesota pursuing one of the pricier free-agent options this winter, maybe the ascension of Berrios to ace status will turn out to be the addition the Twins wanted all along.

Chicago Cubs

Pre-spring win forecast: 93.2

Opening Day win forecast: 94.6

Spring change: 1.4

Opening Day playoff probability: 72.6%

Opening Day championship probability: 10.6%

The Cubs can't score! Small-sample alert remains in effect, but the strikeouts have been piling up at an alarming rate for this team. A single works sometimes, too, fellas.

Washington Nationals

Pre-spring win forecast: 90.4

Opening Day win forecast: 91.4

Spring change: 1.0

Opening Day playoff probability: 66.9%

Opening Day championship probability: 7.1%

Almost every time a player has a few big games at the start of the season, I'll warn to temper your expectations. But when it's Bryce Harper doing it, I feel very afraid for pitchers in the National League.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Pre-spring win forecast: 95.3

Opening Day win forecast: 96.0

Spring change: 0.7

Opening Day playoff probability: 76.0%

Opening Day championship probability: 14.1%

Last season, Kenley Jansen allowed 10 earned runs, walked seven batters and blew one save -- in the entire season. After two games this season: four earned runs allowed, two walks and one blown save. The velocity was better in his second outing, but the lack of command is just not very Jansen-like.

New York Yankees

Pre-spring win forecast: 95.1

Opening Day win forecast: 95.8

Spring change: 0.6

Opening Day playoff probability: 72.6%

Opening Day championship probability: 11.1%

Aaron Boone's intentional walk to Josh Donaldson on Sunday was a learning opportunity for the rookie manager, who might not have given full credit to Justin Smoak 2.0. It's not likely that Smoak's grand slam will be forgotten. Anyway, when you have David Robertson on the mound, there's no good reason to be giving away bases.

Miami Marlins

Pre-spring win forecast: 63.3

Opening Day win forecast: 63.8

Spring change: 0.5

Opening Day playoff probability: 2.4%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.0%

The Marlins have gotten some encouraging pitching early in the season, and though it won't matter in the grand scheme of the regular season, these are the kinds of opportunities that arise when you go young. Still, this roster is going to be a revolving door for quite a while.

San Diego Padres

Pre-spring win forecast: 69.8

Opening Day win forecast: 70.3

Spring change: 0.5

Opening Day playoff probability: 7.5%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.1%

San Diego's key newcomers, Eric Hosmer and Freddy Galvis, have raked in the early going. The Padres need some of the holdovers to get going, too.

Boston Red Sox

Pre-spring win forecast: 91.6

Opening Day win forecast: 92.0

Spring change: 0.4

Opening Day playoff probability: 63.3%

Opening Day championship probability: 7.0%

All warnings about sample size aside, the return of the pop on Xander Bogaerts' bat is a welcome development for Boston. It's easy to forget how young many of the core members of the Boston roster still are, but in terms of team age weighted for projected WAR, the Sox have the 12th-youngest starting roster. There is still a lot of untapped upside in Boston.

Chicago White Sox

Pre-spring win forecast: 68.4

Opening Day win forecast: 68.7

Spring change: 0.4

Opening Day playoff probability: 6.2%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.1%

The focus for the White Sox, especially early in the season, will be on meaningful individual performances. Chicago got one of those on Monday, with Reynaldo Lopez having a nice outing during a quality start at Toronto. The White Sox are short in the bullpen, though, so you hope blown leads don't pile up and get into the heads of this enthusiastic young bunch.

Colorado Rockies

Pre-spring win forecast: 77.7

Opening Day win forecast: 78.0

Spring change: 0.3

Opening Day playoff probability: 21.8%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.6%

One of the most impressive young hitting prospects I saw during spring training was Colorado's Brendan Rodgers. I bring this up because Trevor Story has started the season with two singles and a walk with seven strikeouts in 17 plate appearances. Remember when shortstops were the guys who might not hit much but could be counted on to put the ball in play? Yeah, those days are long gone. Still, Story's 191 strikeouts last year were excessive, and if he keeps swinging at air and Rodgers starts hot in the minors, you have to wonder how long the leash will be for Story, no matter how good his defense is.

Baltimore Orioles

Pre-spring win forecast: 72.4

Opening Day win forecast: 72.7

Spring change: 0.3

Opening Day playoff probability: 9.2%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.1%

The notion of Chris Davis hitting leadoff is ... not ideal. While his ability to work counts is a plus for the slot, his speed, or lack thereof, is not. The idea of the speedy leadoff guy is another traditional notion that has gone out the window. So if Davis spends a lot of time in the 1-hole and puts up a nice OBP, that will matter more than anything. But he's not going to get extra bases with his legs. According to Statcast, out of 465 qualifiers in Sprint Speed last season, Davis ranked 444th.

Cincinnati Reds

Pre-spring win forecast: 74.5

Opening Day win forecast: 74.7

Spring change: 0.2

Opening Day playoff probability: 13.1%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.3%

The Reds have gotten three quality starts in four outings to kick off the season. The pitchers in the quality outings -- Sal Romano, Homer Bailey and Tyler Mahle -- combined for 12 strikeouts and nine walks. The other starter -- Luis Castillo -- had six Ks and just one walk, even though he gave up six runs in five innings. Indeed, it is early.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pre-spring win forecast: 83.6

Opening Day win forecast: 83.4

Spring change: -0.2

Opening Day playoff probability: 38.1%

Opening Day championship probability: 1.7%

If you were awakened by a faint hum in the middle of the night, that was probably the collective roar of a few hundred hardy fans down in Arizona cheering for the Diamondbacks' 15-inning win over the hated Dodgers. The Dodgers are to Arizona what the Yankees were to the Dodgers back in the 1950s. One possible reason for this: When you traipse around the Phoenix area during spring training, you might be fooled into believing that L.A. is the local team, not the Snakes. That's how many blue-and-white wearers you see. It's the first week, but beating Jansen and finishing the job with a second comeback in the 15th is huge for Arizona.

Cleveland Indians

Pre-spring win forecast: 95.6

Opening Day win forecast: 95.4

Spring change: -0.2

Opening Day playoff probability: 75.8%

Opening Day championship probability: 11.5%

If you want to see what I look like when I get off the treadmill, find a video of Edwin Encarnacion after he finished running the bases on his inside-the-park homer against the Angels on Monday. Good stuff.

Atlanta Braves

Pre-spring win forecast: 73.4

Opening Day win forecast: 73.2

Spring change: -0.2

Opening Day playoff probability: 13.4%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.3%

Speaking of age weighted for projected WAR, the Braves are the youngest team in baseball entering the season. However, keep this in mind: That forecast includes players expected to be called up during the season. If the Braves can string together a few early wins, it could get fun fast in Atlanta. This team figures to get younger, and better, as the season goes along.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pre-spring win forecast: 76.8

Opening Day win forecast: 76.4

Spring change: -0.3

Opening Day playoff probability: 17.8%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.3%

The Pirates are baseball's final remaining unbeaten team at 4-0. It's probably premature to start breaking down that potential NLCS matchup, but this is still good stuff for the Pirates, who needed some feel-good vibes to begin the season.

You could hardly have a better vibe than the one after key offseason acquisition Colin Moran received a curtain call from the fans at PNC Park when he poked a grand slam in the home opener. You have to be particularly happy for Moran after his 2017 season for the champion Astros was wrecked when he was hit in the face by a pitch. He seems to be doing just fine with his new team.

Los Angeles Angels

Pre-spring win forecast: 85.2

Opening Day win forecast: 84.8

Spring change: -0.4

Opening Day playoff probability: 40.2%

Opening Day championship probability: 2.2%

You can hardly call five games a "start," but nevertheless, Angels fans would surely feel better about their season if Albert Pujols had better early numbers. He's 6-for-27 with, just as telling, zero walks so far. This is not just a sentimental hope for one more vintage season from the future Hall of Famer. For L.A. to mount a credible playoff push, the Angels need Pujols to get back over replacement level and then some.

New York Mets

Pre-spring win forecast: 82.9

Opening Day win forecast: 82.3

Spring change: -0.6

Opening Day playoff probability: 36.2%

Opening Day championship probability: 1.8%

That Adrian Gonzalez signing keeps looking better and better for the Mets, especially since young Dom Smith has plenty of development ahead of him. Gonzalez looked a lot nimbler defensively during spring training after last season's back trouble. Now, so far in the regular season, A-Gone has reached base in six of his 10 plate appearances. Because of his age and the recent back issues, he's going to have a Sword of Damocles over his head all season. But so far, so good.

Oakland Athletics

Pre-spring win forecast: 76.6

Opening Day win forecast: 76.0

Spring change: -0.6

Opening Day playoff probability: 15.5%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.3%

We already know that Matt Chapman is a witch at third base and might have the best throwing arm of any position player in baseball. So far, he's pretty good at the plate, too. In 22 at-bats, Chapman has 15 total bases, three walks and a highlight-generating three-run homer off the Angels' Shohei Ohtani. This really seems like a golden age for third basemen.

St. Louis Cardinals

Pre-spring win forecast: 87.9

Opening Day win forecast: 87.3

Spring change: -0.6

Opening Day playoff probability: 50.6%

Opening Day championship probability: 3.9%

If you haven't seen rookie reliever Jordan Hicks throw for the Cardinals, do yourself a favor. This guy brings it. He overmatches hitters when he hits his spots.

Detroit Tigers

Pre-spring win forecast: 67.1

Opening Day win forecast: 66.4

Spring change: -0.7

Opening Day playoff probability: 4.2%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.0%

Unlike Pujols, Miguel Cabrera is off to a turn-back-the-clock start for Detroit, giving Tigers fans something to root for. If Cabrera keeps this up, the issue of his remaining contract will become prevalent.

Clearly, it's unlikely that Cabrera will still be a first-division player by the time the Tigers are ready to contend again. If it weren't for the money, contenders from stem to stern would be after him. So the question is this: How much money would the Tigers be willing to eat in order to turn Cabrera into a prospect or two? It's a question that matters only if Cabrera hits, and so far, he's doing just that with a .946 OPS.

Toronto Blue Jays

Pre-spring win forecast: 80.7

Opening Day win forecast: 79.4

Spring change: -1.3

Opening Day playoff probability: 23.2%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.9%

Whatever Josh Donaldson's motivation for that whistling gesture at the White Sox dugout on Monday might have been, next time he might want to choose something that makes him look a little less insane. Nevertheless, it's always good to see Donaldson play with a chip on his shoulder.

Houston Astros

Pre-spring win forecast: 101.0

Opening Day win forecast: 99.6

Spring change: -1.4

Opening Day playoff probability: 81.0%

Opening Day championship probability: 19.3%

For all of the work we do in breaking down all 30 teams across baseball and calculating various ranges of outcomes, the Astros seem capable of rendering all of that labor meaningless. Things in sports rarely work out easily, but Houston seems quite capable of simply waltzing through the season with 110 wins and then blowing away everyone in October.

Seattle Mariners

Pre-spring win forecast: 83.4

Opening Day win forecast: 80.8

Spring change: -2.6

Opening Day playoff probability: 26.2%

Opening Day championship probability: 1.0%

The way that Seattle closer Edwin Diaz has thrown the ball early in the season is terrifying for AL batters. He has faced eight hitters, struck out six of them ... and hit the other two. Who would want to face a guy like that? If Diaz remains consistent, he can join Jansen and Craig Kimbrel on the short list of nastiest closers in baseball.

Texas Rangers

Pre-spring win forecast: 77.7

Opening Day win forecast: 74.7

Spring change: -3.0

Opening Day playoff probability: 13.1%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.2%

Bartolo Colon fared well in his start for Texas on Monday, holding the A's to one run over six innings. It's still not clear if Texas can or will keep him on its roster. But after that outing, chances are someone will make room. And that is good for baseball.

Tampa Bay Rays

Pre-spring win forecast: 83.1

Opening Day win forecast: 80.0

Spring change: -3.1

Opening Day playoff probability: 24.7%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.8%

I don't read a lot of baseball analysis, except for research-based pieces from sites such as Fangraphs and Baseball Prospectus. Mainly, this is because I don't want to be writing commentary that is reaction to other commentary. As such, I try to steer clear of Twitterists, talking heads and sports-talkers on the radio. Others have made this point, but enough dismissals of the Rays have come across my radar that I still feel it's necessary to point out that the Rays don't look that bad on paper. Even after all of those injured pitchers were taken out of the depth chart, Tampa Bay has a one-in-four shot at the postseason. Sure, I'm suspicious of the Rays' rotation plans, but I'm also intrigued. Let's see them fail before accusing them of waving the white flag.

San Francisco Giants

Pre-spring win forecast: 81.7

Opening Day win forecast: 78.4

Spring change: -3.4

Opening Day playoff probability: 23.0%

Opening Day championship probability: 0.7%

Speaking of injured pitchers, the latter part of spring training didn't do anything for the Giants' probabilities. After being around the team for four days in L.A., I get the feeling that this remains a confident club. That's even after San Francisco scored two runs in four games -- including two wins -- against the Dodgers.

It's looking like Jeff Samardzija and Mark Melancon will be back sooner than later, so overcoming Madison Bumgarner's longer absence looks like the big challenge here. Even so, the combination of a lack of quality roster depth and the age of the offensive core has me nervous. Remember that age weighted by forecasted WAR metric I alluded to previously? By that measure, the Giants open the season as the oldest team in the majors.