Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb is going on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday.

Lamb was experiencing shoulder soreness after diving to catch a line drive and later sliding headfirst to score the tying run in Arizona's 15-inning victory over the Dodgers Monday night.

Lamb is coming off a career-best 2017 season in which he had 30 home runs and 105 RBIs. He had yet to homer but had five RBIs in four games this season.